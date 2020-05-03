Harry K. Pinney
Harry K. Pinney passed away April 15, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his son Geoff Pinney of Orange, California and Geoff's fiancé Marisela, his three grandchildren Carsin, Cadin, and Colton and Marisela's daughter Noemi. Mr. Pinney also is survived by nieces and nephews and their families from his two brothers Clifford Pinney, Jr., and Kenneth Pinney, who preceded him in death. Mr. Pinney was born and raised in East Hartford, CT and later moved to Wethersfield, CT where he lived for almost 50 years. Mr. Pinney was a high school Chemistry teacher at Bloomfield High, East Hartford High, and Penney High Schools for over 30 years. He had a great passion for music and enjoyed singing for his entire life. He loved sports-both playing and watching-and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. Mr. Pinney will be buried in a private service and memorialized at a later date to be determined by his family. Further information can be found on the Newkirk & Whitney website at www.newkirkandwhitney.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
