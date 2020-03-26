Hartford Courant Obituaries
Harry L. Dillman

Harry L. Dillman Obituary
Harry L. Dillman, (92) of Simsbury, died March 21, 2020, the old Navy pilot coming in smoothly for his final landing, taxiing safely up to Heaven's Gate. Very appropriate for a member of the Greatest Generation who, after enlisting in the Navy the day after his high school graduation, was accepted into the V-5 Naval aviator program. After his honorable discharge, he attended Skidmore College, graduating with an engineering degree from Yale. Born to Marguerite and Harry Dillman Sr., his idyllic childhood in White Plains, NY and 33-year marriage to his "lovely wife" Caroline were bookends to the personally and professionally challenging years in between. Those years were filled with the challenges of raising 5 children, moves from New York to Simsbury, and creating a backup computer center in Houston, TX for Combustion Engineering. The stress of those years was eased by his requisite afternoon martini(s). He worked a variety of jobs to support his growing family before going to work for Allstate in New York City, where he began his career with computers. That career path wound through American Express and Combustion Engineering, to retiring as Director of Computer Services at the University of Hartford. At the University, the 'hard-nosed businessman' – as described in the student newspaper – was responsible for saving the University millions with a computer conversion and automating the university's library. He is survived by his wife Caroline McFarland; three sisters-in-law, Sandra Baca, Janice (Dan) Hill, and Cindy Johns, who will miss 'Mr. Harry'; his loving sons Brian and Jeffrey. Also surviving are daughters Amy (Tim) Andrews, and Sheila (Demian) Fontanella, son David, five surviving grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Albert, several much-loved cousins, and his grandchildren, Benjamin and Casey Andrews. He was also blessed to have a circle of incredibly helpful and supportive friends/neighbors, for whom his lovely wife is most grateful. Blessings and much gratitude go to the "flight crew" of Fran, Joy and Keith, for their support and assistance on Harry's long, final approach to the runway. Gratitude also goes to the Simsbury police and ambulance "ground crew". His Irish born grandmother would have wished him 'Slan habhaile'; his wife simply bids him, 'Vaya con Dios mi vida, vaya con Dios mi amor'. Calling hours will be held at a future date at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St. Granby, from 3:30 – 5:30 PM, his revised 'martini time'. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the , or the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Online condolences at www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020
