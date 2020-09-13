Harry L. Dillman, (92) of Simsbury, died on March 21, 2020. Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St. Granby, from 3:30–5:30 PM, his revised 'martini time'. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association
, or the Alzheimer's Association
CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave online condolences and to view the original obituary which ran in March, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com