Harry L. Dillman
Harry L. Dillman, (92) of Simsbury, died on March 21, 2020. Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St. Granby, from 3:30–5:30 PM, his revised 'martini time'. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, or the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave online condolences and to view the original obituary which ran in March, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
03:30 - 05:30 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
