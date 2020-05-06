Harry L. Simonsen
Harry L. Simonsen beloved husband of Katherine Simonsen passed away on April 26, 2020. Harry graduated from the University of Illinois and earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. In his career as a software developer, he was known for his expertise in designing efficient, reliable financial systems. He was responsible for the development of several legacy systems in pension accounting at Hewitt Associates of Illinois and financial market accounting at George Weiss Associates of Hartford, CT. Harry felt everyday was a gift and often gave his time to interests he enjoyed. He was a motorcycle rider instructor, volunteer EMT, NRA instructor, member of Wallum Lake Rod and Gun club and active member of the Buddhist Faith Fellowship of Connecticut. Family was important to him and he was most proud of his daughter, Christine Bonin, his son-in-law, Michael Bonin, and his grandsons, Quint and Brody Bonin of Chepachet, RI. There will be a family memorial service on May 6th followed by limited access visiting hours 11:00 – 12:30 and burial at Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet, RI. In his memory, donations to the Wounded Veterans, the Red Cross or ASPCA charities are appreciated. For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 AM
Acotes Hill Cemetery
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 4, 2020
He will truly be missed. He was always available to help and support all club members. He treated everyone as a friend with kindness, caring and respect. A true gentleman.
Maureen and Tom Fontneau
May 1, 2020
Harry will be greatly missed. He was one of those rare individuals who was always there to help both a new shooter or an experienced one and never made you feel uncomfortable. His dedication to Wallum Lake was unmatched. We were proud to call him a friend.
Dave & Kate Notarianni
April 30, 2020
You will be greatly missed and forever on our minds your time was short but much appreciated. Rest in peace my friend thank you
Dave Sliney
April 30, 2020
Sorry for your loss, My husband son and I only knew him for a short time with Juniors, he really nice and will be missed
Patty Brian Josh Girard
April 30, 2020
I've had the opportunity to work with Harry in WLRG's treasury since last summer and the ladies on target program before that. He was a great guy and it was always a pleasure to spend time with him. We will all miss him very much.
Ed McCarthy
