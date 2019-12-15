Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
More Obituaries for Harry Womack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry L. Womack


1951 - 2019
Harry L. Womack Obituary
Harry L. Womack, affectionately known as "Cadillac Harry", passed away on December 9, 2019 at the age of 68. Harry was born on September 16, 1951 to the late Frank A. Womack and Mary A. Judkins-Meikle in Halifax, VA. His family moved north when he was young and he was raised and continued to live in Hartford, CT where he was widely adored and counted himself lucky to have Victor Meikle (step-father), step in as his father figure, raising him to be the strong, loving, provider that his children would grow to admire. Harry is remembered by his loved ones as a workaholic; putting in as many hours as necessary to provide a comfortable life for his family, whom he loved beyond measure. He worked for several years at Pratt and Whitney before changing career paths to work in the Human Services field at ADRC and Community Health Services, both in Hartford, CT. When not working and during the football season, Harry could regularly be found decked out in his blue and gray Cowboys gear cheering his team to a win! Predeceased by his parents and wife, Bernice Jones Womack, Harry leaves to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy his children, Harry L. Womack, Jr., Qyshawn Womack, and Christina Latimer Foster (Robert); brother; Victor E. Miekle; dear friend and former wife, Angelina Latimer Womack; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Homegoing Service for Harry will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12PM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 319 Barbour Street, Hartford, CT 06120, with Visitation from 11AM – 12PM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Womack family, please visit:www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
