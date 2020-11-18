1/2
Harry M. Ciandella
Harry M. Ciandella, 98, of New Britain, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in New Britain. Born in Bristol, he was the son of the late Dominick Andrea Ciandella and Pasqualina (DiBaise) Ciandella. Harry was a New Britain resident most of his life. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, having served in the invasion of Normandy. He was formerly employed with the City of New Britain and was a member of St. Joseph Church. Harry loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed watching golf. He is survived by two daughters, Paula C. Saccente and husband John and Sandra Ewing; five grandchildren, Jason Saccente, Trevor Saccente and his wife Danielle, Deena Saccente Cervantes, Rachel Ewing, and Jessica Ewing; four great-grandchildren, Liya Saccente, Edward Saccente, Mika Saccente, and Sterling Kulp; and many nieces and nephews. Harry was predeceased by five sisters, Lillian Lestoric, Nellie Munson, Christine Sasso, Nettie Turgeon, and Florence Zaleski, and by a brother, Frank Ciandella. Funeral services with military honors will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:00 am at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Harry with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2020.
