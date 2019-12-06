Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillips Metropolitan C.M.E. Church
2500 Main Street
Hartford, CT
Harry Ortiz Morton Jr.


1955 - 2019
Harry Ortiz Morton, Jr. was born on December 3, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Genoveva Ortiz and Harry L. Morton. He relocated to Hartford, CT as a child and graduated from Hartford Public High School and later attended and taught at The Hartford Conservatory of Music. Harry leaves to cherish his memory, son, Eric Gilbert; daughters, Olga Morton and Kelly Morton; grandchildren, Eireon, Enaijha, Eric Jr., Elijah Gilbert, Kyron Jr., Kyshawn Bonner, Naisa Loperena and Nyabella Mutis; brothers, William Ortiz (Diane), Jack Ortiz (Dalis), Ramón Ortiz, Ishmael Morton, Yashua Morton, Noah Morton; sisters, Lydia O. Harris (Joe), Lillian O. Trinidad, Olga O. Johnson (Emeer), Ijeomaa Morton Campbell (Kareem) and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends. Harry was predeceased by his brother, Carlos Ortiz. A memorial celebration will be held in his honor on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Phillips Metropolitan C.M.E. Church, 2500 Main Street, Hartford, CT. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. To view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2019
