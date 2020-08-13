Harry P. Misteri, 65, of Wethersfield, died Monday (Aug.10, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. Born in New Britain, he was the son of Aniela (Gacek) Misteri and the late Harry Misteri. He lived in Wethersfield most of his life. He was co-owner of The Audio Store, formerly Hi-Fi Stereo House, in Newington from 1998 and until his retirement in in 2015. Harry got such enjoyment spending his free time at the beach, as well as a passion for vintage cars. In addition to his mother, Harry is survived by his two sisters Lynn Misteri of Berlin, Cynthia Magisano and her husband Frank of Berlin, his nephew Geoffrey Magisano of Berlin, and several cousins.Funeral services will be held Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at St. Paul's Church 485 Alling St. Kensington. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00am to 10:00 at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (https//fundraising.StJude.org). To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.