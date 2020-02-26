Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
East Cemetery
Hillside Road
Cromwell, CT
View Map
Harry R. Fisk Obituary
Harry Ralph Fisk, Jr., 93, of Middletown, beloved friend and companion of Edna Brown, died February 24, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Harry was born in Bristol, son of the late, Harry R. Fisk, Sr. and Ruth (Hubbard) Fisk. Prior to his retirement, Harry was the owner of Valley Engraving. Harry was a veteran of World War II serving with the U.S. Navy. Harry is survived by two sons, Doug Fiske of California and Steven Fiske of Mexico, two brothers, William Fisk of Rocky Hill and Edwin Fisk of Greenwich, two grandchildren, Adam and Zachary Fiske. He was predeceased by a sister, Lois Hubbard. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Friday, February 28th at 11 a.m. at East Cemetery, Hillside Road, Cromwell. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2020
