Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
1985 - 2020
Harry Robert Lanser III Obituary
Harry Robert Lanser III, 34, son of Harry Lanser Jr. and Catherine Wilson Lanser, longtime resident of Granby, passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2020 at home. Harry was born on September 14, 1985 in Hartford, CT. He was a graduate of Granby Memorial High School, class of 2004, and Northwestern Connecticut Community College, class of 2006. He also attended Central Connecticut State University. Harry was a member of the Unitarian Society of Hartford, participating in their Unitarian Universalist Youth Group. He enjoyed showing dairy cows through the Granby area 4-H Program. He loved the outdoors, especially long hikes in the woods. Harry was a potter and a sculptor who always had a piece of clay in his hand. He will be dearly missed by his father Harry Lanser Jr, and his father's wife Diana of Granby, his mother Catherine Wilson Lanser of St. Augustine, FL, his brother Benjamin Lanser and sister Sophia Zoraida Lanser both of Granby, aunts Rosemary Wallace of Coventry, Kristine Tarshis and her husband Jerry of Chicago, IL, uncles Edward Wilson and his wife Michele of Vernon, Philip Wilson of Vernon, Dr. Michael Lanser and his wife Wei Wei of Orlando, FL, Robert Lanser and his wife Marilyn of Beach City, TX, Daniel Beaupre of Coventry, and many cousins. Harry is predeceased by his grandparents Barbara and Harry Lanser Sr., Edward Wilson Sr., and Rosemary and William Donlin, as well as his aunt Cynthia Beaupre. Donations in Harry's memory can be made to: Granby Ambulance Association, PO Box 617, Granby CT 06035. A period of visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, February 12, at 12pm at the Unitarian Society of Hartford, 50 Bloomfield Ave., Hartford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
