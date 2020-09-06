Oct 31 1932 to Aug 30 2020 Harry Anderson passed away August 30 2020 after a courageous battle with dementia. He will be greatly missed by his family and at last is resting in peace. Born in Brattleboro, VT to Harry Sven Anderson and Martha Elizabeth Howe. Harry was predeceased by his loving wife Judith Shea Anderson, his son Douglas H. Anderson and his sister Mary Van Iderstine. Harry leaves his sister Alice Stockwell and brother Stanley Anderson, a daughter Cathy Grundmann and her husband Gerard, a son Brian Anderson, grandchildren, Allison Maynard and her husband Alex and Derek Grundmann and his great grandchildren, Calieb, Jacob, Grayson, Odin and Ethan. Burial will be private. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Harry's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.