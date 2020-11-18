1/1
Harry W. Cohen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Wolf Cohen, 78, originally of Waltham, Mass., and most recently of East Hartford, Conn., passed away on November 1, 2020, following an extended illness. Harry was born to Abraham and Alice Cohen on June 26, 1942, in Dorchester, Mass. The family later moved to Waltham. Growing up in the 1950s, he developed a love for doo wop and rock and roll. Pursuing his passion for music, he went on to a career as a DJ at several stations across the Northeast. In addition to music, Harry also loved animals, especially dogs and horses. He actively contributed to animal welfare groups, including the ASPCA and local shelters. His best friend was Groucho, a mixed-breed dog he adopted in Florida. Harry is survived by Judy Cohen, his wife of 29 years. He was previously married to Karen Joy of Norwich, NY, and he is survived by their children, Debra, James, and Paul, his stepson Chris, two grandchildren, Jack and Ava, and three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Charles and Malia. A private ceremony will be held for family members at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that well-wishers make a donation to the ASPCA or a local animal shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved