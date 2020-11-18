Harry Wolf Cohen, 78, originally of Waltham, Mass., and most recently of East Hartford, Conn., passed away on November 1, 2020, following an extended illness. Harry was born to Abraham and Alice Cohen on June 26, 1942, in Dorchester, Mass. The family later moved to Waltham. Growing up in the 1950s, he developed a love for doo wop and rock and roll. Pursuing his passion for music, he went on to a career as a DJ at several stations across the Northeast. In addition to music, Harry also loved animals, especially dogs and horses. He actively contributed to animal welfare groups, including the ASPCA and local shelters. His best friend was Groucho, a mixed-breed dog he adopted in Florida. Harry is survived by Judy Cohen, his wife of 29 years. He was previously married to Karen Joy of Norwich, NY, and he is survived by their children, Debra, James, and Paul, his stepson Chris, two grandchildren, Jack and Ava, and three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Charles and Malia. A private ceremony will be held for family members at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that well-wishers make a donation to the ASPCA or a local animal shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store