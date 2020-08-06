1/1
Harry W. Kenworthy
1947 - 2020
Harry William Kenworthy, 72, of Marlborough, loving husband for 49 years of Elaine (Fedor) Kenworthy, passed away peacefully on Monday August 3, 2020. Born on November 15, 1947 in Utica, NY he was the son of the late Robert Wild Kenworthy and Marcina (Suraske) Kenworthy. Harry received his master's degree in business management and later went on to become Vice President of Manufacturing at Rogers Corporation. He then went on to build his own consulting organization on Lean Government. His passionate initiatives resulted in a book called Lean Government Now. He was an avid tennis player in his youth and later came to love golf with his golfing buddies. He loved entertaining his friends and family with his famous manhattans at the beach while listening to Bon Jovi. Besides his wife Elaine, Harry is survived by his two beloved daughter's Rebekah Chapin and her husband Christopher of Boston and Amanda Kenworthy of San Francisco. Due to the current health crisis the services will be private. If people wish to express their condolences, please donate to The Lung Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital: https://giving.brighamandwomens.org/ A memorial mass will take place at a later date at St. Dunstan Church 1345 Manchester Rd. Glastonbury, CT 06033. Glastonbury Funeral Home, 30 Carter St. East Hartford, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Glastonbury Funeral Home
450 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
Dearest Amanda- Lee and I are so very sorry to hear of your Fathers passing. Alison really enjoyed meeting him and loved her time at the beach house. May your fond memories and deep love provide comfort and peace for you and your family. God bless- Suzette and Lee Valiton-Kramer
Suzette Valiton
Friend
August 5, 2020
Harry will be greatly missed. His laugh, good nature, kindness and generosity will live on. He was a great husband, father, and friend to all. Thinking of you and sending love and prayers. With sympathy, Patrick & Sarah Tracey
Sarah Tracey
Friend
