Harry William Kenworthy, 72, of Marlborough, loving husband for 49 years of Elaine (Fedor) Kenworthy, passed away peacefully on Monday August 3, 2020. Born on November 15, 1947 in Utica, NY he was the son of the late Robert Wild Kenworthy and Marcina (Suraske) Kenworthy. Harry received his master's degree in business management and later went on to become Vice President of Manufacturing at Rogers Corporation. He then went on to build his own consulting organization on Lean Government. His passionate initiatives resulted in a book called Lean Government Now. He was an avid tennis player in his youth and later came to love golf with his golfing buddies. He loved entertaining his friends and family with his famous manhattans at the beach while listening to Bon Jovi. Besides his wife Elaine, Harry is survived by his two beloved daughter's Rebekah Chapin and her husband Christopher of Boston and Amanda Kenworthy of San Francisco. Due to the current health crisis the services will be private. If people wish to express their condolences, please donate to The Lung Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital: https://giving.brighamandwomens.org/
A memorial mass will take place at a later date at St. Dunstan Church 1345 Manchester Rd. Glastonbury, CT 06033. Glastonbury Funeral Home, 30 Carter St. East Hartford, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com