Harvey D. Luce, 78, of Mansfield Center, CT, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was a native of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, the son of a coal miner and a schoolteacher. He worked his way through college which culminated in a Ph.D. in Agronomy from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. In subsequent years, he became a faculty member at the University of Connecticut where he taught soil genesis and morphology and other related courses for nearly three decades. His legacy will live on through the generations of soil scientists he trained and who practice throughout the country. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Reynolds, their two sons, David Downing and Douglas Duke, his daughter-in-law Jennifer, and his two grandchildren, Ethan Downing and Brooke Elizabeth. His family feels grateful that he was a part of their lives. Even when the diseases that ravaged his body made walking almost impossible, he never failed to greet them with a smile. Our world is diminished by his absence. Services are private at the request of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to the Fourward Fund which supports the 4-H Club of which he was an avid member. Donations may be mailed to National 4-H Council Operating – RD P.O. Box 745495 Atlanta, GA 30374-5491.



