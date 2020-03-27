|
July 19, 1927 – March 24, 2020 Harvey G. Moger of Simsbury, CT passed from this life into the presence of God on March 24, 2020. Harvey had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus which had guided and empowered him during his life. He now is united with his savior and Lord. Harvey was born in Valhalla, NY, to George S. & Florence O. Moger and graduated from White Plains High School in 1945. He enlisted in the US Navy, serving on the battleships USS Idaho & Massachusetts. He attended Denison College and graduated from Columbia University in 1950. Upon graduation Harvey began a 33-year career at Connecticut General (CIGNA), serving many years as Vice President of Real Estate Investment and Development. Harvey married Carol Osborn in 1953 and they settled deeply into the Simsbury community. His primary involvements were with his four sons and to Covenant Presbyterian Church (The Barn), of which he was a founding member. He served the church in many leadership and servant positions and had caring friendships with many there. In Simsbury, Harvey served as a Director & Treasurer of the Simsbury Free Library, President of both the Simsbury Little League & Babe Ruth League, Director of the original Simsbury Bank & Trust, Director of Ensign Bickford Realty, and a Trustee of McLean Home. He enjoyed volunteering for the Simsbury Food Pantry. Harvey was honored as a Simsbury "Hometown Hero" in 1992. Also active in the business community in CT, Harvey served as a Director of The CT Water Company, Fleet Bank of CT, Operation Fuel (& Treasurer) and as a Corporator of Hartford Hospital. Harvey & Carol enjoyed travelling, visiting and touring with friends and business associates around the country. They particularly enjoyed shoreline friends at The Strand. He loved fishing, sailing, tennis, skiing and golfing with friends and family. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and a devoted supporter of the UCONN Lady Huskies. Harvey is survived by his beloved family. In addition to Carol, he leaves four sons – George (Diane) of Lakeport, MI, Brad (Kristin) of Gap, PA, Alan of Waterford, CT, and Jeff (Sara) of East Granby, CT. Harvey was very blest to have deep relationship with his 11 grandchildren – Isaiah (Rachel), Nathan, Elijah (Jen), Aaron (Mariah), Samuel (Samantha), Hannah (Nate Hayes), Alexander, Alexandra, Charles, Alaina, and Aldan. He also loved his 4 great-grandchildren Rowan, Remy, Adeline, and Adalyn. Harvey was predeceased by his sister Doris M. Hoyle. There will be a Celebration of Harvey's life at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 11am on Saturday, August 29, 2020, with a Reception to follow. The family thanks Kerri Kane for her professional care for Harvey over the past months. Memorial Contributions can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 124 Old Farms Road, Simsbury, CT 06070. Please visit Harvey's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020