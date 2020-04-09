|
Hattie Louise Harris, 84, of Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Mecklenburg, NC on August 11, 1935, daughter of the late Belton Hall and the late Omie Lee White. Ms. Hattie will be remembered as a truly remarkable and one-of-a-kind individual with a beautiful spirit, giving heart, and fire for community advocacy. Ms. Hattie was a "Saint", and perhaps one of her proudest moments was being installed as a Church Mother at the Greater Glory COGIC, as she loved the Lord, her Pastor, her church, and her family with every fiber of her being. Predeceased by her parents, Ms. Hattie leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy her nine children; sixteen siblings; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and a community she loved and adored. To leave a message of comfort for the Harris family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020