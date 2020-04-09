Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Resources
More Obituaries for Hattie Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hattie Louise Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hattie Louise Harris Obituary
Hattie Louise Harris, 84, of Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Mecklenburg, NC on August 11, 1935, daughter of the late Belton Hall and the late Omie Lee White. Ms. Hattie will be remembered as a truly remarkable and one-of-a-kind individual with a beautiful spirit, giving heart, and fire for community advocacy. Ms. Hattie was a "Saint", and perhaps one of her proudest moments was being installed as a Church Mother at the Greater Glory COGIC, as she loved the Lord, her Pastor, her church, and her family with every fiber of her being. Predeceased by her parents, Ms. Hattie leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy her nine children; sixteen siblings; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and a community she loved and adored. To leave a message of comfort for the Harris family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -