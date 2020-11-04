Hattie Mae Foster-Williams (Johnson) passed away on October 28, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories 5 daughters and 1 son, Thelma Denise Williams-Grady (Wilbur), of Hartford CT, Debra Ann Williams-Thompson of New Haven CT, Diane Williams of CT, Aretha Williams-Christian (Norris), of Vernon CT, Delores Mae Williams-Pettigrew (Alex), and Charles H Williams both of SC; 17 Grandchildren, 29 Great grands and 6 Great-Great Grands; a host of cousins and other family members and friends. Thanks to Special friend Ann Roberts and Care giver Josephine Nwah. Funeral service will be Friday, November 6, 11 am with calling hour 10 am at ALL FAITH MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 90 John Fitch Blvd. SO. Windsor, CT. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill, CT, For online Condolences please visit Allfaithmemorial.com
.