Hayden Marcel Campbell, 2, of Willimantic, entered into eternal rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Born in Hartford on February 1, 2017, he was the loving son of Iyana T. Brown and Romaine Campbell. Hayden was a very happy child, who loved to laugh, sing, and dance. He was very award of the emotions of others and would often give a hug when others were sad. He leaves to mourn his passing, his mother, Iyana T. Brown of Bloomfield; his father, Romaine Campbell and his wife Michelle of Orlando, FL; a sister, Maleyah Campbell of Orlando, FL; a brother, Jayviere Brown of Bloomfield; his grandparents, Cedric Campbell and Hazel Newton of Orlando, FL, Dianne Duffus of Queens, NY, Marlon Brown of Hartford, and Kingzetta Rose of Middletown; his great-grandparents, Veronica Duffus of Kingston, Jamaica, Dothlyn Jenkins of Hartford, Cheryle Barnes of Phoenix, AZ, and Delores Elliott of Hartford; two great-great grandmothers, Mary Perry and Carlene Barnes both of Hartford; four aunts, Patrine Toppin of Queens, NY, Madison Brown, Quytiana Rose, and Quynasia Rose all of Hartford; an uncle, Zachariah Brown of Hartford; a special great auntie, Terraine McCants of Windsor Locks; his Godmother, Krystal Edwards and her husband Donald of Windsor; and a host of other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, followed by a Homegoing Service at 12 Noon, at the Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 4, 2019