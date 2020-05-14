Hazel "Mama" Campbell-Somers, 89 - resident of Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Born on February 23, 1931 in Lindos Hill, Westmoreland, Jamaica – She was the widow of the late Septimus "Melvin" Somers. Hazel leaves behind her loving daughters: Terry, Maxine, Beauty, Madge, Marcia and sons: Bernard, Larry, Maxi, Clifford (Devon) and Fred. Additionally, she is predeceased by two Sons and Daughters (Joan, Hermin, Ivor and Louis). She also leaves behind 11 grand-children and 12 great-grandchildren, accompanied by a large extended family and cherished friends. She was a lifelong member of Mount Shiloh Church of the Nazarene in her local community of Lindos Hill, in Westmoreland, Jamaica. Hazel was extremely devoted to her children, grandchildren and her local community. She was extremely popular and well-liked in her community in Jamaica, given the level of kindness and dedication that she showed to everyone around her. She had a reputation of treating everyone like her family. There's the saying "It takes a Village to raise A Child", well, it took just Ms Hazel to raise the community's children. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and always had a smile on her face. She displayed a level of calmness that placed everyone at ease. She wasn't always looking at the serious side of life. Her adventures would include her indulging in activities like church trips, rallies, harvests and the occasional entertainer at local gatherings. She loved Gospel Music, as indicated by her not missing choir practice and presentation of songs during worship service. She also spent a great many of her last days watching religious television and gospel songs. It was the theme of her life: Godly devotion and commitment to family. After a courageous battle against COVID-19, she has gone to be with God. His kingdom is a lot fuller and richer with her presence therein. A home-going service will be held at a future date in her native Jamaica and the family appreciates all the well wishes from near and far from the many individuals whose lives she touched.



