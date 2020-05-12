Hazel Bailey, 73, of Hartford passed away on April 19th, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Hazel was born March 22nd 1947 in Maypen, Clarendon, JA, W.I. to birth parents Amy and Vincent Brown. Hazel was one of 7 children and was then adopted by Una Sinclair. Hazel had her first child at the age of 23, and later met her husband and father of 9 other children. Hazel, married Leebert Bailey Sr. on August 14th, 1980. Hazel later migrated to the United States with her family in 1983. She began work as a housekeeper with Walker & Son, LLC where she traveled cleaning mansions and houses throughout CT. She later became employed at the then Holiday Inn in Downtown Hartford, where she spent about 5 years as a housekeeper. In 1998 she moved on to becoming a House Keeper at the Double Tree Hotel located in Windsor Locks where she remained until she retired in 2017. Hazel became a citizen of the United States in June 2004. While here amongst her family and friends she enjoyed watching movies, listening to "oldies but goodies", telling stories, cooking for her family, and dancing. She was her happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Hazel loved God and was truly a prayer warrior. Left to mourn her is her sister Cinderella Brown, ex-husband Leebert Bailey Sr., Sister-in-law Vernette Fyffe, her children and their spouses: Shirley Dixon (Fionna), Navlene Bailey-Cooke (Sam Cooke), Knord Bailey, Francene Bailey, Nicholas Bailey, Heimsley Bailey, Aleen Bailey, Keisha Bailey-Acevedo (William Acevedo), Leebert Bailey Jr., Chinequia Bailey. Her 20 Grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren, and a slew of nieces, nephews, and other family members. Hazel is loved and will be truly missed, to know her was a gift. Hazel's Home going service will be held at Carmon Funeral home in Windsor, CT. This service will be closed to only immediate family and very close friends. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely, please visit ,www.carmonfuneralhome.com



