KREAMER FUNERAL HOME
618 E Main St
Annville, PA 17003-1513
(717) 867-4811
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
KREAMER FUNERAL HOME
618 E Main St
Annville, PA 17003-1513
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
KREAMER FUNERAL HOME
618 E Main St
Annville, PA 17003-1513
View Map
Hazel F. Niland


1936 - 2019
Hazel F. Niland Obituary
Hazel F. Niland, 83, of Annville, PA, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Penn State/Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Jerome J. "Jerry" Niland, with whom she celebrated 56 years in marriage. Hazel was born in New Britain, CT, on February 17, 1936 to the late Joseph and Hazel (Bolles) Leiner. She was a registered nurse for many years. Hazel was a people person who enjoyed corresponding with friends and family far and near. She was very creative and especially enjoyed making "Happy Bags" for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Jo Ann Kunz; Joseph Niland and wife Judy; Michael Niland and wife Sharon; Linda and husband David McClain; Merri Niland-Bare and husband Michael; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a brother Richard Leiner. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a visitation time with the family from 9AM until 10AM at the funeral home.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 12, 2019
