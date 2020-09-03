Hazel May (Reid) Magwood, age 97, of Hartford died peacefully at her daughter's Valerie's home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1922 in Kingston, Jamaica, daughter of the late James and Ethel (Mahoney) Reid. She resided in Hartford since 1972 and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Hartford. Hazel was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was pre-deceased by her husband Frank Magwood, seven brothers and sisters, and a great-granddaughter, Victoria Li Dougall. She is survived by her three daughters, Barbara Ferguson of Manchester, Juliet Mundell of Mount Vernon, NY, and Valerie Mundell of Hartford, 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, a niece, Madge Williams, 2 grandnieces and 2 close friends, David Yonan and Barbara Wiggins. Hazel was a single mother while living in Jamaica. She worked very hard to support her 3 children to make sure they had a meal, clothing, and a roof over their heads. She was very good with her hands making clothes for her children so they would look as pretty as the neighborhood kids. While in Jamaica, she was employed by Wiggins Shoe Factory as a Supervisor as well as a sales person. She had a passion for taking care of everyone so when she came to the United States, she started out her journey in the health care field. She was employed with Greenwood Health Center as a Certified Nurse Assistant for many years, and after leaving Greenwood Health Care she went on to work for US Home Care and New England Home Care as a Certified Nurse Assistant until the age of 80. Hazel was a member of the Parkville Senior Center in Hartford for many years and was very active and involved in the community. At her 80th birthday, she was awarded by the Mayor of Hartford with a plaque of recognition for her good work throughout the City of Hartford. Mama, as she was fondly called by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren loved her family and she will be missed by all. Love you Mama. Hazel's funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 5th at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 79 New Park Ave., Hartford beginning with visiting hours from 8:00 to 9:00 am followed by a 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at Mt St Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield. (Please note face mask is required while practicing Social Distancing). Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store