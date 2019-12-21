Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
West Hartford
View Map
Hazel (Lawson) Perkins, 94, of West Hartford, beloved wife of 64 years to the late Michael Perkins, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Herbet and Hazel (Duffany) Lawson, she was a resident of West Hartford for over 60 years and was a communicant of St Brigid Church. Hazel is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Sharon Perkins of West Hartford and Carol P. and Dr. Sebastian Morton of Cape Coral, FL. There will be a Prayer Service on Monday, (December 23), at 11:00 am at the Sheehan Hlborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Additionally there will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Monday, (December 30), 11:00 am at St. Brigid Church, West Hartford, following the Mass, burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. There are no calling hours. The family would like to thank Marcia Baker and Cherolle Brown from PAFY, Inc for the care given to Hazel for many years. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 21, 2019
