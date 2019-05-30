Home

Heather M. Diminico

Heather M. Diminico Obituary
Heather Marie Diminico (39) passed away at her home in Manchester on May 24, 2019. Heather was a kind-spirited soul who loved children, animals, and all people. She was a student at Goodwin College and enjoyed driving for Uber where she made many new friends. Heather leaves behind her beautiful daughter, Julia Snell, her loving parents, Janice and Joseph Diminico, her sister and brother in law, Laura and Zac Griffin as well as their children, Dean and Lola Griffin, and her grandmother, Josephine Diminico all of Manchester. Heather also leaves behind her beloved dog, Gandalf, many cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends whom loved her dearly. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to PawSafe Animal Rescue 110 Sandy Beach Rd. Ellington, CT 06029 or online at www.pawsafe.org. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 30, 2019
