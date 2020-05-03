Hector G. Turner
1950 - 2020
Hector George Turner (Glen): Born on March 4th, 1950. Late Elder of the Destiny Church in Bloomfield, CT; transitioned at St. Francis Hospital on Monday, April 27th, 2020 at the age of 70 leaving his wife Herma; dear friend, (Dolly); children, Nicholas, Milinda, Colleen, Annakay, and Jannell; stepchildren, Marvalyn, Odette, Wayne, Shawn and Andre; brother, Junny; sisters, Ruth, Jem and Plummy; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, twenty-two nieces, seven nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Elder Hector George Turner is predeceased by his parents Roslyn and Ivan; sisters, Mary, Cutie, Dawn and Doxey. A memorial service to celebrate the life of the late Elder Hector George Turner will be announced at a later date, followed by interment in the family plot in Flint River, St. Mary, Jamaica.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
