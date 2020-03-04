Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map

Hector Lloyd Armando Scott

Hector Lloyd Armando Scott Obituary
Hector Lloyd Armando Scott, 69, of Hartford, CT, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica, W.I. to the late Eric A. Scott and Violet Smith Scott on April 10, 1950. Preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a brother, Mr. Scott leaves to cherish his memory his sons; Arman-e Scott and Ayato Woodward; daughter Alisha Scott; two sisters, eight brothers, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of his Life will take place Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 9 AM – 10 AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Scott family and view full obituary, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2020
