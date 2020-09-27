1/1
Hector Luis Delgado Ortiz
1985 - 2020
MSG Hector Luis Delgadoortiz, 35, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 in Key West, FL. He is survived by his loving wife, Nairilys P. Delgado; sons, Elijah J. Delgado and Joshua A. Delgado; father, Hector M. Delgado; mother, Luz. M. Ortiz; a brother, Luis A. Ortiz and many extended family members. Hector was born in Puerto Rico on January 31, 1985. He joined the US Army on July 9, 2003 and enjoyed a distinguished career serving in a multitude of positions both in the US and abroad. Hector served with the utmost distinction and received the following awards in the military: Bronze Star Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2 Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Achievement Medal (3 Silver Leaf Cluster), Valorous Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation (2), Army Good Conduct Medal (5 Knots), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal (3 Combat Stars), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 3), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge and Basic Rifleman Marksmanship Badge, Expert. Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020, 4:00 -7:00 Friday, September 25, 2020 at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Church, 1038 Pamalee Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28303 with Pastor Jose Amador officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Pentecostal Church
Funeral services provided by
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
