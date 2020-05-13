Hector Luis Rivera, 72, of Hartford, beloved husband for 51 years of Jennie (Chaparro) Rivera, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Cidra, Puerto Rico on November 21, 1947, he was the son of the late Manuel and Rosalia (Quiles) Rivera. Hector worked at Connecticut Printers for many years as well as Cigna, Aetna and Pitney Bowes. He was a longtime faithful communicant of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Hartford. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed watching sports all day. Hector loved going yearly to his island of Puerto Rico to visit his family. He was also a well-respected man in his community and his Hartford friends will miss him dearly. He was a kind, loyal and generous person. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Hector will be forever missed by his devoted wife Jennie; two daughters, Katherine Rivera and wife Lesley Gertner of West Hartford and Nilsa Burnell and husband Eric of Wethersfield and his six adored grandchildren, Brandon Eric Jordan, Anthony Luis Jordan, Kylie Mia Gertner, Sienna Maria Burnell, Alana Christina Burnell and Joshua Evan Gertner. He is also survived by five siblings, Angel Rivera, Manuel Rivera, Jr., Anibal Rivera, Gladys Rivera and Mirtalina Rivera, as well as many dear nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his sister and brother, Lydia Rivera and Edwardo Rivera. We are so grateful to the Avery Heights nurses and staff that cared for Hector for more than four years. Due to the current health crisis a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Hector's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 16 Greenwood St., Hartford, CT 06106. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting the family. To share a memory of Hector, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.