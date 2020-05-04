Hector Manuel Rivera-Flores
1934 - 2020
Born in PR, Oct 6, 1934. He passed away April 24, 2020 from a brain injury caused by a fall. Hector graduated with Honors from High School and enlisted in the Army at age 17. Served in Korea war in 1951-1953. Received a B.A from Lehman College, NY and a M.A. from Univ. of NY. Hector had a passion for life and enjoyed teaching . He had many careers such as sargeant, high school teacher, police detective, foster parent , nurse, pastor , commissioner of MDC, and certifications in many fields. Hector was a dedicated husband. He left behind loving wife Ludy Gonzalez & daughter Christie Navedo. He also leaves four grandchildren, Joziah, Yavetsie, Marie & Kamilah. He was a very blessed & loved man. On his last day his wife Ludy & daughter Christie were at his bedside at Hartford Hospital. SERVICE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 5TH, 2020 AT ALL FAITH CHAPEL, 90 JOHN FITCH BLVD, SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, FROM 10AM TO 11AM.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
