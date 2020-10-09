1/1
Hector Medina
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hector's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hector Medina, 64, of Manchester, CT departed this life on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Hector was born on September 12, 1956 to Manuel and Lydia Medina in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico. Hector is survived by his parents; wife of 34 years, Nancy Santiago Medina; children, Hector Manuel Medina, Jennifer Marie Medina, and Joseph Michael Medina; bonus children, Michele Quinones and Jaden A. Vega; as well as a host of relatives and friends. A Celebration of His Life will take place Today, Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Services (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 6:30PM-7:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Medina family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved