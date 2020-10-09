Hector Medina, 64, of Manchester, CT departed this life on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Hector was born on September 12, 1956 to Manuel and Lydia Medina in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico. Hector is survived by his parents; wife of 34 years, Nancy Santiago Medina; children, Hector Manuel Medina, Jennifer Marie Medina, and Joseph Michael Medina; bonus children, Michele Quinones and Jaden A. Vega; as well as a host of relatives and friends. A Celebration of His Life will take place Today, Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Services (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 6:30PM-7:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Medina family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com