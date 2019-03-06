Home

Heidi B. Case

Heidi B. Case Obituary
Heidi (Behrer) Case, 58, of Bristol, died on Sunday (March 3, 2019) at Bristol Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Heidi was born in Norwalk on August 6, 1960 and was the daughter of the late Bruce A. Behrer, Sr. and Mary Jo (Abercrombie) Gutfran. Born in Norwalk, she formerly resided in Avon, Winsted, New Hartford, and East Hartland before moving to Bristol. Her survivors include her three children: Ashley Wickline and husband, Steven of Johns Island, SC, Bryce Duntz and wife, Katie of Bennett, NC, and Trevor Duntz and fiancée Samantha Myers of Englewood, CO; her brother: Bruce A. Behrer, Jr. and wife, Victoria, of Arvada, CO; and her three beloved grandchildren: Stella, Levi, and Finn Wickline; her step-father: Phillip Gutfran; nieces: Jennifer Hendrickson, Jessica Johnson, and Melissa Behrer and nephew: Timothy Behrer. She was predeceased by her niece Rebecca Behrer. She is survived by her long-time companion John Daukas. A celebration of Heidi's life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Heidi's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019
