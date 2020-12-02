Heidi Pitts 1959-2020 Heidi (Langevin) Pitts passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 22, due to cardiac arrest. On November 14, 1959, she was born to Norman Joseph Langevin & Marianne (Koller) Langevin of W. Hartford. She grew up in W. Hartford, graduated Hall High School 1975, graduated from UCONN 1991 (BA in Nutrition), married, and started a family. Heidi, a free spirit who brought joy to all around, raised her two sons in CT & eventually retired in South Windsor, where she became very active in her community "Buy-Nothing" group. Via her community involvement she had many beloved neighborhood-friends. Heidi started a cleaning service, quickly earning reputation as trusted contractor with excellent service. Heidi loved all animals, especially cats, & enjoyed being outdoors (ex: Elizabeth Park, Misquamicut Beach). Her interests included gardening, working out via body building & dancing. Also her guilty pleasure was coffee. Heidi is survived by her two sons: Greg Pitts of Denver, CO, & Matt Pitts of Wilton CT, along with their father (ex-husband) David Pitts from Crossville, TN. In addition, she leaves behind her three siblings, Annette (Langevin) Lewis of Dallas, GA , Susan Langevin of Columbia, MD, & Norman Langevin, Jr. of Hampton, CT; and nieces & nephew, Haley Lewis, Jason Kieffer, Megan Langevin, & Abigail Langevin. Take peace in Heidi's reunion with her mother, father & sister Nonnie. May God bless, bring peace & comfort, to family/friends mourning the loss of their beloved mother, sister & dear friend Heidi Marie Langevin Pitts. Amen NOTE: A memorial service will be held outdoors during summer 2021. Email for memorial updates: Nov22heidimemorial@gmail.com



