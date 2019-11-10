Home

Heidi R Bickerstaff of Stafford Springs passed away Nov 8th after an extended illness. She was born Feb 18th in Hanau Au Main, Germany daughter of Don J and Sylvia (Seger) Bickerstaff. Heidi is survived by her sister Donna J Bickerstaff, her brother-in-law Joseph M McGloin, nephew Samuel Gregory McGloin ( Heidi always called him Baby Sam) and a half sister Jutta Kuppler. Heidi loved music, all types, but the Beatles and hard rocking Led Zeppelin really got her moving. She loved the color purple, not Whoopi Goldberg, but the actual color! It made her so happy. She never had a meal she didn't like but her favorite was our mom's homemade Mac and cheese. We would like to thank Evergreen Healthcare for the excellent care given to Heidi. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
