Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heidi Schmid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heidi Schmid


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heidi Schmid Obituary
Heidi Nelson Schmid, age 53, of Wethersfield, Connecticut died peacefully on August 8, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her entire loving family. Heidi was born June 18, 1966 to John and Pauline Nelson. She was a 1984 graduate of Newington High school. She married Bill Schmid on September 25, 1993 and she worked as a medical assistant for the last 20 years. Heidi was most proud of her three children, enjoyed camping at RBC with her husband, loved her dog Willow and cat Zoey, and cherished her time with her entire family. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Alex Vazquez, sons Billy and John, brother and sister in law Craig and Sharlene Nelson, Granddaughter to-be, Maggie Heidi Vazquez, and an extended loving family that will miss her dearly. A funeral service will be held of Friday (August 16, 2019) at 11 AM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM. Please share online condolences, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heidi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
Download Now