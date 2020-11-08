Helaine "Lainey" (Tantalo) Pellettier-Ferrante, 80, of Glastonbury, CT, quietly passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 9, 1940 in Hartford, CT to the late Victor J. Tantalo and Sophia (Pietrzak) Tantalo. She grew up in West Hartford and graduated from Hall High School. She had many jobs throughout her life working for companies such as Connecticut General and managed Faye & Brunner Insurance Agency. She also worked for Cigna, Oxford Health Plans and most recently at American Integrity Restoration. Her favorite job, however, was being a devoted mother and grandmother. The beloved wife to the late Lewis R. Pellettier and currently survived by her husband Gino Ferrante of Glastonbury, CT. Dear mother to her daughter, Nicole Pellettier O'Neill and son-in-law Patrick E. O'Neill, cherished Nonni to her two granddaughters, Isabella Sophia O'Neill and Kieriana Sophia O'Neill. She is also survived by her dear sisters Nancy Tantalo-McGuire and husband Thomas McGuire, Deborah (Tantalo) Carroll and husband David Carroll and Lisa (Tantalo) Peck and husband Paul Peck. She also leaves behind three step children, Kenneth Pellettier, Russell Pellettier and Laurie (Pellettier) Fresher, an Uncle, Joseph Tantalo (102), as well as many cousins, especially Patricia (Tantalo) Gallagher, Candace (Tantalo) Whetstine and Kenneth Young as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family. Lainey's loss will be felt by so many and she will be especially missed by dear friends Amy (Pavano) Damato, Patrice (White) Modeen and Melissa (Shapiro) Victor, whom she treated like daughters. Lainey was a dynamic woman. She had great compassion and tirelessly gave of herself to others. She was very thoughtful, caring, and extremely generous and enjoyed giving gifts more than receiving them (and wrapped the most beautiful packages!) Those who knew Lainey will remember her as a straight-shooter. She was confident, tough, and strong and had no problem speaking her mind. She was a passionate person and a gifted writer. She had boundless energy and vitality, had a quick wit, she loved to dance and go 'da beach' and one of her most favorite things to do was to watch both granddaughter's dance. She was a remarkable cook and found much joy in cooking for her family and entertaining her friends. Those who were lucky enough to sit at her table felt the great love she put into every single meal. Lainey also had many talents that may not have been known to all. In her younger years, she drag-raced cars and played the bass guitar. She had a life-long love of Boxers from childhood (some of them were Champion show dogs). Her cherished boxer, Emily, just had and new litter of puppies. She was an active member of the community and was always committed to advancing goodwill. She was a true leader and the first woman President of the Glastonbury Rotary Club. She invested countless hours to their scholarship program. Lainey was one-of-a-kind; and she did life 'her-way'. Calling hours at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St, Rocky Hill, CT on Monday, November 9, 2020, 6:00-8:00 P.M. An outdoor, socially-distanced funeral service celebrating her life will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lainey's name to the Glastonbury Rotary Club Scholarship Fund. P.O. Box 67 Glastonbury, CT 06033 or online at https://glastonburyrotaryclub.org/
