Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Helen A. Reals

Helen A. Reals Obituary
Helen A. Reals, 101, of Hartford, passed away on June 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Reals, and parents Theodora and Michael Abdalla. She is survived by daughters Susan Goodwin, Kathryn Reals-Hegi, son-in-law Daryl Hegi, grandchildren Caroline and Daniel Hegi, and brothers George Shaheen, and John Abdalla.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 1- 2 PM just prior to the service. Flowers will be appreciated. For full obituary go to www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019
