Helen A. Rydziel, 89, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully with family at her side. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Anna (Petridas) and Joseph Zukas. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Philip J. Rydziel, Sr., with whom she is now reunited in the everafter. Helen is survived by their three loving children, Barbara Andrasik and her Husband Steve, Joyce Swanson and her Husband Mario, and Philip Rydziel, Jr. and his wife Kelly. She had 8 beautiful grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she also loved. Helen worked for several years in finance until retirement at age 65. Helen met the love of her life, Philip when she was 16. He was 19. After a three year courtship they were married in 1950, and had a wonderful 66 year marriage. They raised a beautiful family and led a wo derful family life. Helen will be greatly missed by her family, but will continue on in their hearts and memories. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only.



