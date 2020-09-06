Helen Anne (Carone) Bucior, 92, of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Raymond Bucior, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 with her family by her side. Helen was born in Hartford on May 1, 1928 and was the daughter of the late James and Matilda (Grimaldi) Carone. Helen grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1946. Continuing her studies, in 1950, she graduated from University of St. Joseph with BA in Psychology, in 1962, she graduated from the University of Hartford with a Master's Degree in Education and in 1968 she graduated UConn with her 6th Year Certificate in Special Education. She taught for the Hartford School System, beginning her career at Naylor Elementary School and then transferring to the Michael D. Fox Middle School where she retired in 1992 after 42 years of dedicated service. Helen loved to travel, especially to Italy where she enjoyed visiting family and the beauty of the countryside along with Israel, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Alaska, Bahamas, France and Mexico. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Helen leaves her children, Thomas Bucior of Rocky Hill, Carrie Shaw and her husband Steven of Simsbury, James Bucior and his wife Jennifer of Hebron and Michael Bucior and his wife Cheryl of Old Lyme. In addition, she leaves her six cherished grandchildren, Lauren Shaw, Bryan Shaw, Raymond Bucior, Emily Bucior, James Bucior and Jamie Bucior along with her sister Norma Mazzone of Wethersfield, sisters-in-law Irene Bucior of Glastonbury and Agnes Carone of East Windsor. Besides her husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony Carone, Ralph Carone, George Carone and Arthur Carone along with her sisters, Doris Carone, Theresa Kowalski and Domenica Carone. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 8th from 9-10 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Memorial donations in Helen's name can be made to: The Matilda and James Carone Endowed Scholarship at the University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117. The family would like to thank the staff of Colebrook Assisted Living in Hebron for all the love and care they gave Mom, she loved you all. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.