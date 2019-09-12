Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea
Unionville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Antonio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Antonio


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Antonio Obituary
Helen (LaClair) Antonio, 86, of Unionville passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Saturday (Sept. 14) from 8:30-9:30am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 9:30am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Unionville at 10:00am. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Avon. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now