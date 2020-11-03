Helen B. Taylor, 89, of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth R. Taylor with whom she shared her life with for the last 64 years. Kenneth predeceased her almost two months ago. She was born in Middletown, CT to the late Sebastiano and Giuseppina Bascetta. Helen was a resident of Middletown her entire life. She was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, CT from which she retired. She especially enjoyed UCONN Women's Basketball, yearly trips to Myrtle Beach, SC and trips to the shoreline for her favorite meal at Lenny & Joe's Fish Tail. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Szarzanowicz (Taylor) and her husband Ted Szarzanowicz and her cherished granddaughter Alycia Szarzanowicz of Newington, and her sisters Ann Camp of Wallingford, Josephine McGiness of Cromwell and Elizabeth Bogdan of Dade City, FL. She was predeceased by her sisters Philomenia Mirus and Mary Singleton. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11 A.M. at The D'Angelo Funeral Home 22 South Main Street., Middletown. Burial will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 10-11 A.M. Masks and social distancing apply.



Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2020.