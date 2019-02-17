Helen Dyer Black of West Hartford CT, previously of Winchester MA, widow of Paul Comport Black, died on February 10, 2019, at home. Helen was born on March 22, 1929, to parents, George and Elizabeth Dyer. She and her sister Caroline Norrington were raised in New Bedford and South Dartmouth MA. Helen graduated from Boston University where she met her beloved husband of over 64 years. They had two daughters, Elizabeth Black Zaccardi (husband Henry J. Zaccardi) and Sarah Margaret Black, and three cherished grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth and Henry Paul Pasquale Zaccardi, and Endale Eyoel Paul Black. She also leaves her cherished kitty, Chloe. Helen was employed at the Winchester Public Library as well as the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford CT; however, her main "job" was that of a caretaker for her family. In retirement, Helen and Paul helped raise their grandchildren from infancy to adulthood, driving them to and from preschool, school, camp and attending all of their sports, music and drama events. She reveled in all of their achievements and she loved to watch her grandson Endale swim in her apartment pool. She always had treats at the ready for her youngest grandson. She took care of Paul for years allowing him to stay in his home until shortly before his death. Her legacy is one of gentle, constant service to the family that she loved. In addition to her daughters and grandchildren, Helen is survived by her sister, Caroline; her nephews and their wives, Charles and Barbara Norrington, George and Krista Norrington, and their families. Helen's brother-in-law, Charles Norrington, predeceased her.We are grateful to Carla and Michelle who helped Helen remain independent in her own home which was very important to her. As was her wish, there are no services. Her family will scatter her ashes along with Paul's ashes, in the ocean in the spring as she loved the sea and loved to reminisce about her sailing adventures as a Mariner. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Connecticut Humane Society. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary