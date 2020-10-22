1/1
Helen C. Zalewski
1931 - 2020
Helen C. (Bernson) Zalewski, 89, of Cromwell, wife of the late Raymond M. Zalewski, Sr., died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Helen was born in Cromwell the daughter of the late, Gosta and Helen (Sage) Bernson. Helen is survived by a daughter, Christine Bonamico and her husband Angelo of Middletown, two grandchildren, Andrea Bonamico, and Angelo Bonamico, also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Bernson, two sisters, Jean Gorman and Claire Hickey. Helen was a loving mother, cherished grandmother, and an adored friend to many. Helen loved spending time with her family. Helen also enjoyed spending her free time at the Cromwell senior center where she was on a Wii bowling league. She also enjoyed spending her time playing setback and pool. Funeral services will be held Monday October 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Friends may call prior to at Biega Funeral Home Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
OCT
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
OCT
27
Burial
12:00 PM
State Veterans’ Cemetery
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
A lovely lady. She was a loyal friend to many and I am happy to have been a friend for our short time we could visit and plant flowers together. Linda
Linda Duren
Friend
October 21, 2020
Always remember being a small kid and Helen taking my brother and I to the hartfords insurance Christmas party that was really Grand. I also remember her giant Thanksgiving dinners. She was a great friend to my grandmother Josie. For years they went everywhere together
Paul Scheu.
Paul Scheu
Friend
October 21, 2020
She was always so helpful and very active and involved at the Cromwell Senior Center. Sending thoughts and prayers to the family.
Amy Saada
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
My son still has the blanket she knitted for him, she was an amazing kind person. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
The Bayley Family
Friend
