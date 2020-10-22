Helen C. (Bernson) Zalewski, 89, of Cromwell, wife of the late Raymond M. Zalewski, Sr., died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Helen was born in Cromwell the daughter of the late, Gosta and Helen (Sage) Bernson. Helen is survived by a daughter, Christine Bonamico and her husband Angelo of Middletown, two grandchildren, Andrea Bonamico, and Angelo Bonamico, also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Bernson, two sisters, Jean Gorman and Claire Hickey. Helen was a loving mother, cherished grandmother, and an adored friend to many. Helen loved spending time with her family. Helen also enjoyed spending her free time at the Cromwell senior center where she was on a Wii bowling league. She also enjoyed spending her time playing setback and pool. Funeral services will be held Monday October 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Friends may call prior to at Biega Funeral Home Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.