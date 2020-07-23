Helen Catherine (Hniedziejko) Mangiafico passed away on July 20,2020. She lived a full 95 years. Born to Antoni and Elizabeth Hniedziejko in New Britain, Helen grew up in Bloomfield with her eight siblings. After graduating from Simsbury High School, she worked at Fafnir Ball Bearing in New Britain and Royal Typewriter in Hartford. She married Paul Mangiafico in 1955 and they remained devoted to each other for 65 years. They began their family in Hartford and raised their two children in Wethersfield. Helen kept an immaculate home, was a master at stretching a dollar, and though she proclaimed to hate cooking, made delicious Italian and Polish meals. She enjoyed camping on the annual family vacation to New Hampshire and then at Sun Valley in Stafford Springs. In her later years, one of Helen's favorite pastimes was a trip to the casino. She remained remarkably able and agile until cancer came for her a fourth time. Even then she gave it a remarkable two year battle. She is survived by her husband, son Paul and wife Ellen, daughter Kathy and husband Steve, and two grandsons - Paul and Christopher. A graveside service at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield will be held on a future date. Arrangements are being handled by the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield. Donations in Helen's memory can be made to Masonicare Home Hospice Services. The family is very thankful for their gentle care of Helen. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.