Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Corsaletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Corsaletti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Corsaletti Obituary
Helen Corsaletti, 98, widow of Julio Corsaletti, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late John and Sophie (Celep) Benza. Helen was a former resident of New Britain and Berlin. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Jerome Church) in New Britain. Surviving are her children, Robert Corsaletti, Gerald Corsaletti and his wife Patty, Gary Corsaletti, Judy Eckstrom and her husband Donald; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Michael Benza and John Benza, and by two sisters, Catherine Heinzmann and Mary Napieracz. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Monday morning from 10 am until the time of the service. Please share a memory of Helen with the family in the online guest book @www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now