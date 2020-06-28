Helen (Hickey) Craemer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen "Twinkey" Hickey Craemer, 91, passed away peacefully at home in Glastonbury, on June 21, 2020. Born and raised in Stamford on June 13, 1929 to her parents, the late George & Alice Hickey. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1947 and Georgian Court College in 1951. Helen is predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, George H. Craemer Jr. and daughter Mary Alice. Fondly known by her family and friends as "Twinkey" she is survived by her sisters Patty Greer of New Canaan, and Carol and husband Harry Otterbein of Wilmington, NC. She will also be remembered and loved by her eight children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her children are George Craemer of Danbury, Barbara and her husband John Howard of South Glastonbury, Patty and her husband Lou Tedesco of Torrington, KC and her husband Chuck Corner of Wilmington, NC, Terry and her husband John Wilson of Danbury, Charlie and his wife Sandi Craemer of Brookfield, Jean and her husband Michael Crawford of Danbury, and Tommy and his wife Siobhain Craemer of Harwinton. Her Grandchildren and great-grandchildren are Sara Blacker of Winsted, Jason and his wife Billie Blacker and children Natalie and Talon of Hope Mills, NC, Alison and her husband Matt Otto and their son Jonas of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Marisa and her husband Eltahir Eltahir of Reston, VA, Morgan Foley of Charleston, SC, Kylee and Victoria Craemer of Harwinton, and MJ Crawford of Danbury. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Catholic Charities at https://www.ccfairfield.org/donate/ please designate "Senior Nutrition". Funeral Services were private at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Molloy Funeral Home had care of arrangements. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved