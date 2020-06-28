Helen "Twinkey" Hickey Craemer, 91, passed away peacefully at home in Glastonbury, on June 21, 2020. Born and raised in Stamford on June 13, 1929 to her parents, the late George & Alice Hickey. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1947 and Georgian Court College in 1951. Helen is predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, George H. Craemer Jr. and daughter Mary Alice. Fondly known by her family and friends as "Twinkey" she is survived by her sisters Patty Greer of New Canaan, and Carol and husband Harry Otterbein of Wilmington, NC. She will also be remembered and loved by her eight children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her children are George Craemer of Danbury, Barbara and her husband John Howard of South Glastonbury, Patty and her husband Lou Tedesco of Torrington, KC and her husband Chuck Corner of Wilmington, NC, Terry and her husband John Wilson of Danbury, Charlie and his wife Sandi Craemer of Brookfield, Jean and her husband Michael Crawford of Danbury, and Tommy and his wife Siobhain Craemer of Harwinton. Her Grandchildren and great-grandchildren are Sara Blacker of Winsted, Jason and his wife Billie Blacker and children Natalie and Talon of Hope Mills, NC, Alison and her husband Matt Otto and their son Jonas of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Marisa and her husband Eltahir Eltahir of Reston, VA, Morgan Foley of Charleston, SC, Kylee and Victoria Craemer of Harwinton, and MJ Crawford of Danbury. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Catholic Charities at https://www.ccfairfield.org/donate/ please designate "Senior Nutrition". Funeral Services were private at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Molloy Funeral Home had care of arrangements. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.