Bailey Funeral Home, Inc.
48 Broad Street
Plainville, CT 06062
(860) 747-2295
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home, Inc.
48 Broad Street
Plainville, CT 06062
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Bailey Funeral Home, Inc.
48 Broad Street
Plainville, CT 06062
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
94 Broad Street
Plainville, CT
View Map
Helen D. Webb Obituary
Webb Helen D. Helen D. Webb died Sunday June 16, 2019 at the age of 96. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Nowakoska) Dziengowski. A graduate of Antrim High School, Antrim, NH. Helen came to CT and worked as a Governess for a West Hartford family, and at Colts firearms during WWll where she met her beloved Ronnie whom she married May 19, 1951 and made their home in Plainville. She also worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Southington, CT as a secretary retiring after 30 years to help with her grandchildren. In retirement Helen enjoyed the Plainville Senior Center as she went on many bus trips, joined a bowling league and knitted and crocheted (even though she had crippling arthritis in her hands) scores of blankets, hats and scarves donating them all to many organizations for the needy. As all who know her, Helen also loved working in her abundant vegetable and flower gardens sharing the fruits of her labor with all those around her. But most of all, she loved just being with her family and helping out with her grandchildren who will miss her dearly. Helen is survived by her loving children: daughter Linda (Webb) Raynis and her husband Allan V. Raynis Sr. of Plainville, and son Gary L. Webb of South Carolina; three grandchildren: Ryan K. McCarthy , Kellie M. McCarthy and Lauren Webb Ayers; and five great-grandchildren: Thomas V. McCarthy, Tia J. McCarthy, Ryder S. McCarthy, Jayna E.A. McCarthy and Grayson Webb Carr. Helen leaves behind a sister Stacia Muir of Southington and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her parents, her husband Roland F. Webb, brothers Frank and Charles Dziengowski, and a sister Sr. Martha Day, S.P. of Sisters of Providence Mother House in Holyoke, MA. Helens family would like to extend our gratitude to all the friends and staff at Brookdale Farmington where she made her home for a few years, and to both Apple Rehab Farmington Valley and Seasons Hospice for all their attentiveness and loving care given to her in the last few months of her life. Family and friends may gather at the Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church 94 Broad Street in Plainville. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Plainville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's name to Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville, or to the Plainville Community Food Pantry 54 South Canal Street Plainville, CT 06062. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.bailey-funeralhome.com. PLAINVILLE
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 19, 2019
