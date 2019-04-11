Helen "Lynn" Gertrude (Arbeider) Davies, 85, of Glastonbury, passed away on April 7, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur "Bo" Davies for 59 years. Lynn was born on December 15, 1933 in Nyack, NY, the daughter of the late Menno and Helen (Smith) Arbeider. In 1952, after a long friendship she married her husband and began their life together. While living in New York they worked on the family apple orchard before settling in Connecticut.Lynn had many hobbies that gave her joy throughout her life. She was a champion duckpin bowler and she enjoyed watching and counting the many eagles and hawks along the CT river. However, her favorite hobby was gardening.Gardening was in Lynn's blood and she enjoyed tending her vegetable and flower gardens every year. Starting all her plants from seed every year, she would grow anything she put her mind to, from dill and dahlias to zinnias and zucchini. Lynn made many friends at the garden and was always happy to share her gardening advice with anyone who needed it. Lynn also found happiness by volunteering at the Clark House. She would provide the residents of the Clark House with fresh vegetables and beautiful bouquets from her gardens all summer long. The comfort and joy she was able to provide for the residents filled her soul with purpose and fulfillment.She will be remembered as a caring and considerate woman who enjoyed bringing a little happiness into many different lives.Lynn is survived by her children; Virginia Elliott and her husband Dan of Virginia, Michael Davies of Glastonbury and Holly Glazewski and her husband David of Portland, seven grandchildren, Scott, Christopher, Kelly, Lauren, Arthur, Heather and Alexis, and one great granddaughter, Meri. Visiting hours will be Saturday, April 13th, 3:00pm-4:30pm at Glastonbury Funeral Home, 450 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury. A Memorial Service, at the funeral home, will take place at 4:30pm at the conclusion of visitation.Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Clark House, Recreation Department, 45 Canione Rd. Glastonbury CT 06033. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary