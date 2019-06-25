Helen (Kennedy) Davis, 86, of East Hartford, loving wife of the late Jack W. Davis, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at home. Born in Catasauqua, PA, daughter of the late David and Elizabeth (Kulhamer) Kennedy, she had resided in East Hartford since 1956. She was an active long-time member of South Congregational Church, East Hartford, where she served on many committees. Helen was the devoted and loving mother to her five sons and two daughters, Christopher Davis and his wife, Joan, of Ringoes, NJ, Keith Davis and his wife, Brenda, of East Hartford, Gregory Davis and his wife, Shalom, of East Hampton, Scott Davis and his wife, Lisa, of East Hartford, Douglas Davis and his wife, Betty, of Glastonbury, Jodi Crovo of East Hartford, Randi Gagne and her fiancé, Jorge Nuñez, of Manchester. She also leaves her brother, Eugene Kennedy of Nevada; sister, Carol Dilli of Pennsylvania; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and close friends. In addition to her husband, Jack, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Patrick Crovo; and four brothers and two sisters. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29th at 11 a.m. at South Congregational-UCC, 1301 Forbes Street, East Hartford with Reverend Fredd Ward officiating. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford on Friday, June 28th from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the East Hartford Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 280722, East Hartford, 06128-0722 or to the South Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 1301 Forbes Street, East Hartford, 06118. To share on-line memorials with the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary