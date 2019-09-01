Home

On August 13, 2019, Helen Ida (Smedberg) Deckert of Southington passed away at the age of 94. Helen was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Chamberlain) Smedberg. She was pre-deceased by her sister Alfreda and brothers John and Donald. She was the widow of Richard F. Deckert. Helen was a lifelong resident of Southington and also a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Southington. She was barely five feet tall but had a big heart. Helen was a hard-working woman who enjoyed helping others whenever she could. She loved her family and never lost faith in God or the Boston Red Sox. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Janis of Southington and her son John and his wife Judy of Amston, CT. Helen also leaves behind her five grandchildren, Danielle, Steven, Audrey, Bethanie and David. Additionally, she leaves behind her eight great-grandchildren, Jenna, Justin, Dylan, Aidan, Ava, Brendan, John and Ryan. Her family would like to thank Hartford Healthcare Home Hospice as well as two special caregivers, Celia Sanchez and Jessica Rice Simmons for their compassion in caring for Helen. Memorial donations in honor of Helen can be made to Oak Hill, 120 Holcomb St., Hartford, CT 06112 or the First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington, CT 06489. A memorial service for Helen is planned for Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Southington. There are no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
