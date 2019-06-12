Helen Josephine (Maurello) DeMonte, 92, of Wethersfield, formerly of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late John (Butch) Francis DeMonte. While living in Rocky Hill for 30 years, she was a member of the Rocky Hill Seniors Club where she enjoyed many lunches, bingo and bus trips with her close friends Gladys, Millie and Barbara. She was a life-long New York Yankees fan who never missed a game. She also was a long-time fan of "Old Blue Eyes" Frank Sinatra. She is survived by daughters, Judy Stanulis of Rocky Hill, Cassandra DeMonte of Wethersfield and boyfriend Rocco Rinaldi, Fran Sanford of Rocky Hill, son, Frank and wife Karen DeMonte of South Windsor, grandchildren, Brittany Uryase and husband James of Wallingford, Brian Sanford and girlfriend Monique LaPointe of Rocky Hill, Gianna Emerzian and husband John of Andover, MA, Nick DeMonte of South Windsor, Jessica Palladino and husband Jeffrey of Charleston, SC, and Katie Ivers and husband Jason of Vernon, great-grandchildren Logan Uryase, Ivan Sanford, Alex and Jacob Ivers and Ella Palladino. She is also survived by her sister Jennie Zambrello, 100 years old of West Hartford and many nieces and nephews. Helen is predeceased by her parents Franca (Curcio) and Giuseppe Maurello, brothers Jasper, Anthony and wife Florence Maurello, Robert and wife Katherine (Millie) Maurello and sister Claire and husband Guerino (Bill) Agostinelli, brother-in-law Carmine Zambrello, niece Roberta (Lynn) Maurello, nephew Joseph Maurello and son-in-law Paul Stanulis. And sadly, Helen was predeceased by her son, John Francis DeMonte II of Texas one hour prior to her passing. We would also like to extend our appreciation to the home-care aids that took care of Mom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 14th at 10a.m. directly in St. Josephine Bakhita Church, St. James Campus, 767 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Helen's name to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary